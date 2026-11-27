Canada has listed 28 African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a special study permit programme that offers an opportunity to study in the country and potentially obtain permanent residence after graduation.

The initiative, known as the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP), targets French-speaking international students seeking admission into selected Canadian post-secondary institutions outside Quebec.

According to Canada’s immigration department, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the programme is designed to strengthen French-speaking minority communities by attracting international students who can contribute to their growth.

The 28 eligible African countries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo and Tunisia. Egypt is also eligible but is classified separately under the Middle East.

To qualify, applicants must be citizens of one of the eligible countries, demonstrate French-language proficiency of at least level 5 on the NCLC scale in speaking, listening, reading and writing, and secure admission into a participating Canadian institution.

They must also enrol in a full-time post-secondary programme lasting at least two years, leading to a diploma or degree, with more than 50 per cent of classes taught in French.

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient funds to cover tuition, living expenses and transportation.

The programme’s 2026–2027 intake opened on August 26, 2026, with a limit of 2,970 study permit applications until August 25, 2027.

Among the participating institutions are the University of Ottawa, York University, Université de Moncton, Université de Saint-Boniface, Collège La Cité and Université Sainte-Anne.

One of the major attractions is the opportunity for eligible graduates to apply for Canadian permanent residence. However, completing a programme does not automatically guarantee permanent residency, as applicants must meet additional immigration conditions.

The permanent residence application pathway is scheduled to open in winter 2027.

Nigeria is not among the 28 African countries eligible for the initiative. However, Nigerians can still apply for Canadian study

permits through the regular international student route, subject to the country’s admission and immigration requirements.

Vanguard News