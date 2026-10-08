Rivers 2027: Amaechi ally dumps ADC, returns to APC

By Daniel Abia

P/HARCOURT — A former political ally of ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Dr Sokonte Davies, has left the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing better prospects within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Davies, a former governorship aspirant and founding member of the ADC, announced his decision to return to the APC on Wednesday in a statement sent to Vanguard.

He said the decision followed extensive consultations with his family, political associates, constituents and elders, adding that he had assessed where he could best serve the interests of his people and contribute to the political and economic development of Rivers State.

Davies, in the statement titled “Return to the Progressive Family: My Decision to Rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC),” said he was also committed to contributing to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the political stability of Rivers State.

He said, “After extensive consultation with my family, political associates, constituents, and elders, and following the cessation of my membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) recently, I hereby announce my decision to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party in which I was privileged to be a foundational member.”

Davies said his decision was informed by “deep reflection, patriotic conviction, and a clear-eyed assessment” of where he could best serve his constituents and contribute to national development.

He described the APC as the platform he considered most suitable for progressive governance, national unity and grassroots development.

“For me, this is a homecoming,” he said.

Davies recalled his role as a founding member of the APC, saying he remained committed to the party’s founding ideals, including democracy, social justice, true federalism, inclusive growth and respect for the rule of law.

The former ADC chieftain described his time in the opposition party as one marked by service and commitment.

He thanked the leadership and members of the ADC, particularly its national leadership, for the opportunity to serve and the relationships built during his membership.

“I bear no ill will. Politics is a marketplace of ideas; we can disagree without being disagreeable,” he said.

Davies wished the ADC well in its future endeavours, while pledging to work with APC members and stakeholders at the ward, local government, state and national levels.

“I return to the APC as a loyal and committed member. I pledge to continue to uphold the party’s work with constitution, respect its leadership, and work with all stakeholders to strengthen the party at the ward, local government, state, and national levels,” he said.

He also pledged to deploy his experience, networks and goodwill to support the APC’s vision and the government’s developmental agenda.

Davies urged his supporters and associates to remain calm, law-abiding and focused, while calling on those who shared his political ideals to join the APC.

“Let us join hands with like-minded progressives to build the party and serve our people. I call on all who share our ideals to join the APC as we work together for a better future,” he said.

The former governorship aspirant also expressed appreciation to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as his “very warm and excited friendly reception.”

He also thanked APC National Vice Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom, for facilitating his return to the party, as well as party elders and members for their encouragement and acceptance.

“Together, we shall work for the Nigeria and Rivers State of our dreams,” Davies pledged.