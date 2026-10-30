Pope Leo makes history with US midterm vote

Pope Leo XIV delivers his speech during the weekly general audience at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on October 7, 2026. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Pope Leo XIV, the Catholic Church’s first US-born pontiff, has voted in the United States midterm elections, the first known time a pope has voted in a political election.

The head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, who has clashed with US President Donald Trump, submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago, the Vatican said Friday.

The Chicago-born pontiff “has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen, whenever he was eligible to do so” and believes in “the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes,” it said.

A rift earlier this year between US President Donald Trump and the pope sparked global headlines.

Leo and Trump repeatedly clashed over papal criticism of the harsh crackdown on immigration in the United States and of the war on Iran, with Trump calling the pontiff “weak” on crime and “terrible” on foreign policy.

The pope said he was “not afraid” of Trump.

In April, after Trump’s threat to destroy Iran, Leo called on everyone to do their part for peace, urging them to “contact the authorities — political leaders, congressmen — to ask them, to tell them, to work for peace and to reject war and violence.”

The crucial US midterm elections are scheduled to be held on November 3.

In September, Leo urged the faithful to shake off “all passivity and indifference” toward current events.

“We cannot remain as unengaged spectators; rather, we must listen with our hearts, allow ourselves to be challenged, and become involved,” he said during the weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square.

Robert Francis Prevost, as he was known before his papal election, voted in Democratic primaries in 2008 and 2010 and in three Republican primaries in the years that followed, according to the New York Times, citing state and local records.

In primary elections in Illinois, voters may choose any party’s ballot at the polls, and Prevost varied in his selection, it said.

Prevost spent nearly two decades as a missionary in Peru and has both US and Peruvian citizenship.

“The Holy Father has also confirmed that, during his years of residence in Peru he exercised his right to vote whenever he was eligible to do so,” the Vatican said.