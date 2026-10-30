Nigeria, Russia target April 2027 for new air services agreement

Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Russian officials have agreed to a six-month timeline to modernise the existing framework governing air services between Russia and Nigeria.

The agreement was reached during a meeting on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, Russia.

At the meeting, the Nigerian delegation, led by Keyamo, held discussions with Dmitry Stanislavovich Zverev, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation.

The two sides agreed to renegotiate the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, BASA, between Nigeria and Russia, which dates back to 1967, with a view to establishing a new agreement that reflects contemporary developments and emerging opportunities in international aviation.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said the proposed agreement was expected to provide an updated framework for bilateral air transport relations and create opportunities for enhanced connectivity, closer institutional collaboration and mutually beneficial engagement between the aviation sectors of both countries.

The statement reads: “Both countries agreed on a six-month timeline to conclude the negotiations and sign the new agreement in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in April 2027. To facilitate this process, the two sides have constituted their respective negotiating teams to commence work immediately and ensure that the agreed timeline is met.

“The Nigerian delegation included the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo; the Registrar of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Dr Danjuma Adamu Ismaila; as well as directors from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the NCAA.

“Beyond the review of the existing air services agreement, the meeting also explored other potential areas of cooperation between Nigeria and Russia. Both parties expressed their commitment to examining these opportunities in the coming months, with a view to deepening bilateral relations and identifying areas of shared interest in aviation and related sectors.”