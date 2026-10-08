NDC faults 30-day petrol discount

…Calls measure tokenism, questions implementation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the Federal Government’s decision to introduce a 30-day discount on petrol sold through NNPC Limited retail outlets, describing the measure as inadequate to address the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party said the temporary discount announced by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, amounted to “tokenism”.

Oyedele had explained that the government would offer a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for an initial period of 30 days, with priority given to public transport operators nationwide.

The minister said the measure was not a return to petrol subsidy but an arrangement under which the government would sell the product at cost.

However, the NDC described the initiative as a “Greek gift”, arguing that the removal of petrol subsidy was implemented without what it considered adequate consultation or measures to cushion its impact on Nigerians.

The party questioned the impact of the subsidy removal on workers, businesses and households, particularly those affected by rising living costs and difficulties accessing essential services.

“What happens to the millions of Nigerians who lost their jobs and whose businesses collapsed as a result of the callous and poorly planned removal of subsidy?” the party asked.

The NDC also questioned the practicality of distributing discounted petrol through designated NNPC retail outlets, asking whether the number of outlets would be sufficient to serve the country’s population.

It warned that concentrating discounted petrol sales at selected filling stations could result in congestion and create safety concerns for motorists and other members of the public.

The party further alleged that the initiative amounted to an attempt to reintroduce petrol subsidy “through the backdoor”, arguing that the policy reflected what it described as difficulties in managing the economy.

“Even the bogus promise to dispense discounted fuel at designated NNPC retail outlets is not pragmatic. How many such outlets exist in Nigeria to serve over 200 million Nigerians?” the statement said.

“Is this not the recipe for another stampede that could have many more Nigerians trampled to death at the filling stations?”

The NDC also criticised the economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, alleging that the government had failed to reverse the economic difficulties confronting the country.

The party said several questions remained unanswered regarding the petrol discount and its implementation, adding that it believed the economy required a different policy direction.

NDC backs Obi for 2027

The party said it remained confident that a change of government would provide an alternative direction for the country.

It declared its support for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other NDC candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party urged Nigerians to vote for Obi and other NDC candidates, saying its proposed leadership would pursue what it described as a “New Nigeria”.

“His Excellency Peter Obi, under the NDC, will put Nigeria back on the right track. A New Nigeria is POssible with Obi,” the statement said.

It also urged Nigerians to participate in the January 16, 2027 presidential election and vote for Obi and other NDC candidates.

The NDC concluded by calling for greater scrutiny of the Federal Government’s petrol discount initiative and its broader economic policies.