Meet Nigeria’s longest-serving senators

Senate setting

By Adegboyega Adeleye

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, the careers of its longest-serving senators offer a look at the lawmakers whose years in the upper chamber have been shaped by electoral victories, political shifts and returns to office.

Some have served for several terms, building lengthy records in the Senate, while others have had breaks in their legislative careers before returning to the chamber.

Their years of service reflect the different paths they have taken to remain in the Senate since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Here is a look at Nigeria’s longest-serving senators.

Ahmad Lawan (19 years in the Senate)

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahmad Lawan, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District, began his federal legislative career in 1999 when he was elected to the House of Representatives to represent Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency in Yobe State.

He served in the lower chamber until 2007, when he transitioned to the Senate. He has represented Yobe North since then and served as President of the Senate from 2019 to 2023.

Lawan’s 27-year legislative career spans both chambers, while his Senate tenure began in 2007. The former senate president remains one of the lawmakers who have served in the National Assembly since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

Ali Ndume (15 years in the Senate)

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ali Ndume.

Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, entered the National Assembly in 2003 as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency in Borno State.

He served in the House until 2011, when he was elected to the Senate. Since then, he has won successive elections to represent Borno South and held leadership positions, including Senate Majority Leader and Senate Chief Whip.

Ndume’s federal legislative career spans both chambers. He was previously affiliated with the All Nigeria Peoples Party and the Peoples Democratic Party before joining the APC.

Enyinnaya Abaribe (19 years in the Senate — since 2007)

Party: Labour Party (LP)

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe has represented Abia South Senatorial District since 2007, when he was elected to the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Before joining the National Assembly, Abaribe served as deputy governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2003 under Governor Orji Uzor Kalu.

He won successive elections to retain his Senate seat and served as Senate Minority Leader during the Ninth National Assembly. He left the PDP and joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance in 2022 before moving to the African Democratic Congress in March 2026. He subsequently joined the Labour Party in May 2026.

Unlike lawmakers who moved from the House of Representatives to the Senate, Abaribe’s federal legislative career began in the upper chamber as his service in the Senate dates to 2007.

Adamu Aliero (about 12 years in the Senate)

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Adamu Aliero, who represents Kebbi Central Senatorial District, first entered the Senate in 2007 after serving two terms as governor of Kebbi State from 1999 to 2007.

His initial Senate tenure ended in 2008 when he was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. He returned to the Senate in 2015 and won re-election in 2019 and 2023.

Aliero’s legislative career has therefore not been continuous since 2007. He served in the Senate from 2007 to 2008 before returning in 2015, accumulating approximately 12 years in the chamber across the two periods.

He won his 2023 Senate seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party but defected to the APC in May 2025. The Senate formally announced the defection during plenary.

Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (11 years in the Senate)

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, represents Ogun West Senatorial District. He began his federal legislative career in 2011, when he was elected to the House of Representatives to represent Alimosho Federal Constituency in Lagos State on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Adeola served in the House until 2015, when he won election to the Senate representing Lagos West. He retained the Lagos West seat for two terms before winning the Ogun West senatorial seat in 2023.

His legislative career spans both chambers and two senatorial districts. His National Assembly service dates to 2011, while his Senate tenure began in 2015.

Danjuma Goje (15 years in the Senate)

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Goje was elected to the Senate in 2011 and won re-election in 2015, 2019 and 2023. His federal legislative career began in the Senate rather than the House of Representatives.

He initially contested for the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party before moving to the APC. He remains an APC senator representing Gombe Central.