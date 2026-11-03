Soludo confirms Peter Obi’s wife as child’s godmother

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has confirmed that the wife of former governor Peter Obi is the godmother of one of his children, months after a public disagreement over the relationship between their families.

Soludo also disclosed that his wife, Nonye, is the confirmation godmother of Obi’s daughter, clarifying the family relationship that became a subject of public discussion in September.

The governor made the disclosure in an interview with BBC News Igbo on Monday, describing Obi as a close friend and insisting that their families remained on good terms despite their political differences.

“Peter Obi and I are good friends. Our two families are on good terms. His wife was the godmother of my child at baptism, and my wife was the godmother of his child at confirmation,” he said.

Soludo explained that their differences were political, particularly over their preferences for who should govern Anambra State.

He said he did not hold Obi’s political position against him, despite their disagreement over the state’s leadership.

“I have a different vision of who should be governor of Anambra State. I am contesting, and he supported whoever he felt should be governor. I prevailed by the grace of God, and I don’t hold it against him,” the governor said.