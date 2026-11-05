FDI: Qatar’s Barzan Holdings seeks to deepen defense partnerships with Nigeria

By Tunde Oso

Barzan Holdings, Qatar’s leading national defence and security company, has spotlighted its cutting-edge defence technologies and industrial capabilities at the 2026 Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX), held in Lagos, as part of efforts to advance defence innovation, strengthen industry collaboration and support Nigeria’s evolving security needs.

As one of the sponsors of the exhibition, Barzan Holdings engaged with Nigerian defence stakeholders to explore commercial, technological and industrial collaborations across its four business sectors: weapons and ammunition; advanced technology; platforms; and services, support and accessories.

Beyond equipment supply, the company offers capabilities across the defence lifecycle, including training, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and technical support. Its portfolio includes unmanned surface vessels and unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and intelligence missions, as well as command-and-control systems designed to enhance situational awareness and support operational decision-making.

The event also served as an avenue to showcased the company’s weapons portfolio, which include the Q1 Corner rifle and the recently launched BIG556 rifles in 4.5-inch and 7-inch configurations, designed and manufactured in Qatar.

Speaking during the exhibition, the Regional General Manager for Africa at Barzan Holdings and Managing Director of DICON-SUR, Engineer Thamer Al Emadi, said the event provided an important platform to engage with key defence stakeholders, demonstrate the company’s technological capabilities and identify areas of collaboration aligned with Nigeria’s defence priorities.

He stated: “We are here at AFRIDEX to discuss Nigeria’s defence needs and explore how Barzan Holdings can support them through the supply of modern defence products and services, as well as potential industrial and technology partnerships.

‘‘We are open to developing solutions that address the specific requirements of the Nigerian Defence Forces and contribute to strengthening the country’s sovereign security.”