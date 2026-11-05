‘Peter Obi can’t do this alone, put in your widow’s mite’ — Yesufu urges Nigerians to fund campaign

By Nwafor Sunday

Activist and ally of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has appealed to Nigerians to contribute financially towards funding his 2027 presidential campaign.

Yesufu, in a video posted on X on Wednesday, said the former Anambra State governor could not shoulder the financial burden of the campaign alone, urging supporters to embrace citizen-funded politics.

“My fellow citizens, Peter Obi cannot do this alone. There is no way we can say that we want to rescue a nation, we want to get back our nation, we want the people to own this nation, and then we say that we are going to leave everything to Mr Peter Obi to fund,” she said.

“So please, every one of us, we need you to put in something. Let the citizens fund this election.

“Let us be the ones that say our one naira; we go here, and it will be used for this or that.”

Recalling the 2023 presidential election, Yesufu said Obi had initially been reluctant to embark on public fundraising but was eventually persuaded that financial contributions would deepen citizens’ involvement in the campaign.

“Mr Peter Obi never wanted us to use public fundraising. But I remember saying to him, people need to be involved. And when people give, they are emotionally invested,” she said.

She said the fundraising exercise generated contributions from supporters, adding that the accounts were made public and the funds properly accounted for despite criticisms.

Yesufu argued that the previous arrangement, under which Obi largely funded campaign activities, was no longer sustainable, insisting that supporters must share the financial responsibility.

“It can no longer work. Every one of us has to put in our own widow’s mite,” she said.

She, however, clarified that the fundraising initiative was separate from that of the NDC, explaining that the party would announce its own account details for members and supporters willing to contribute directly to its activities.

“This is what we, as citizens, are going to use to fund the things that we can do for Mr Peter Obi. The party are going to put out their own accounts,” she said.

“Those who want to donate to the party, please wait for their account. This particular account that is here is for Peter Obi’s campaign donated by citizens.”

The activist pledged transparency in the management of the contributions, assuring donors that every amount received would be accounted for.

“In 2023, I was accountable, and I accounted for every dime. And in 2027, by the grace of God, I will also be accountable. And I will account for every dime,” she said.

Vanguard Newspaper