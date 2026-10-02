Actress Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha announces father’s death

Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha has announced the death of her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka.

The actress said in an Instagram post on Friday that the loss was particularly painful because she lost her mother 13 years ago and was now facing life without either parent.

“My beloved father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka, has gone to be with the Lord,” she wrote.

“I lost my mother 13 years ago and now that my father is gone, the thought that I have neither parent here anymore breaks my heart in a way I cannot fully explain. So na only me bayi?”

The actress fondly remembered her father as “my daddy, papa’m, obara’m, my comfort” and expressed gratitude that he lived long enough to witness his children and grandchildren.

“I am so thankful you lived a long life, and I am grateful to God you saw your children and grandchildren. We had hoped you would meet your great-grandchildren too, mana nya diba!” she said.

Reflecting on the pain that comes with losing a parent, regardless of how long they lived, Chukwuka said there is always a desire for more time with loved ones.

“No matter how many years we are given with a parent, we still want one more conversation, one more embrace, one more day,” she wrote.

She also expressed appreciation for the memories and moments she shared with her father, particularly during the final period of his life.

According to the actress, she chose not to immediately make the loss public because she needed time to process her grief.

“I have held this news close while trying to understand my own grief,” she said.

Chukwuka appealed to fans, friends and well-wishers to pray for her, her siblings and the entire Chukwuka family.

She added that the family would announce details of her father’s funeral arrangements in due time.