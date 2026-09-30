Police declare port corridor ticketing illegal

By Godwin Oritse

LAGOS — The Western Ports Police Command has declared the collection of revenue and sale of tickets along the Apapa and Tin Can Island port access corridors illegal.

The declaration followed a brewing dispute between the Committee of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations, COMTUA, and the Lagos State Trucks and Cargo Operators Committee, LASTCOC, over the proposed sale of Lagos State revenue tickets along the port corridors.

The Police Command intervened after COMTUA petitioned against what it described as the proposed illegal collection of revenue tickets on the port access roads.

The Commissioner of Police, Western Ports Command, subsequently convened a peace meeting between the two parties at the Command Headquarters to resolve the dispute and prevent any breakdown of law and order along the busy maritime corridors.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations and Administration, the Area Commander, Tin Can Island, Divisional Police Officers from Apapa, RORO and Tin Can Island, as well as other senior officers of the Ports Authority Police Command.

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, was represented by the Principal Security Officers, PSOs, of the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

In a statement by its National President, Yinka Aroyewun, COMTUA said both parties agreed to maintain peace and refrain from activities capable of disrupting law and order along the port corridors.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police urged both parties to abide by the resolutions reached at the meeting, stressing the need to preserve peace, ensure the free flow of traffic and sustain port operations.

The statement said the parties agreed that neither would conduct committee or union activities, including revenue collection and ticket sales, on the port access corridors.

“The Police Command reaffirmed that revenue collection and sale of tickets on the port access roads is illegal and will not be allowed,” the statement said.

COMTUA commended the Western Ports Police Command for its intervention, describing it as timely, and urged truck operators to continue their lawful activities without fear of harassment or illegal ticket collection.

“We, in COMTUA, commend the Western Ports Police Command for its timely intervention and fatherly role.

“We remain committed to peace and urge all truckers to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or illegal ticket collection,” it said.