Police declare port corridor ticketing, revenue collection illegal

By Godwin Oritse

The Western Ports Police Command has intervened in the brewing dispute between the Committee of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) and the Lagos State Trucks and Cargo Operators Committee (LASTCOC) over the proposed sale of Lagos State revenue tickets along the Apapa and Tin Can Island port corridors.

The intervention followed a petition by COMTUA against what it described as the proposed illegal collection of revenue tickets on the port access roads.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Western Ports Command, convened a peace meeting between the two parties at the Command Headquarters, in a bid to address the dispute and prevent any breakdown of law and order along the busy maritime corridors.

The meeting was chaired by the Commissioner of Police and attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations and Administration.

Also present were the Area Commander, Tin Can Island, Divisional Police Officers from Apapa, RORO and Tin Can Island, as well as other senior officers of the Ports Authority Police Command.

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, was represented by the Principal Security Officers, PSOs, of the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

In a statement by Yinka Aroyewun, National President, COMTUA, at the meeting, both parties agreed to maintain peace and refrain from any action capable of disrupting law and order along the port corridors.

The Commissioner of Police, Western Ports Command, urged both sides to respect and adhere to the resolutions reached, stressing the need to preserve peace and ensure the free flow of traffic and port operations.

Part of the statement reads:”That both parties agreed not to conduct any committee or union business, including revenue collection and sale of tickets, on the port access corridors. The Police Command reaffirmed that *revenue collection and sale of tickets on the port access roads is illegal and will not be allowed.

“We, in COMTUA, commend the Western Ports Police Command for its timely intervention and fatherly role. We remain committed to peace and urge all truckers to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or illegal ticket collection.”