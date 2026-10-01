We’ll not respond to intimidation with violence – Kwankwasiyya Movement

Kwankwaso

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has vowed to pursue legal and constitutional means to defend its members and other citizens against what it described as intimidation, harassment and attempts to silence opposition voices in Kano State.

The group, which is loyal to NDC vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, said it would not respond to alleged intimidation with violence or encourage its supporters to take the law into their own hands.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed, on Wednesday, the movement said it would instead rely on petitions, legal representation, judicial review and other lawful remedies.

“We will not respond to intimidation with violence. We will not encourage our members to take the law into their own hands,” the group said.

The statement followed a report by Amnesty International concerning alleged arrests, detention, threats and harassment of critics of the Kano State Government.

Amnesty had raised concerns over several cases involving people it said were targeted over criticism of the government.

Kwankwasiyya said the report supported concerns it had previously raised about what it described as a shrinking democratic space in the state.

The movement particularly raised concern over the continued detention of Abba Ibrahim Kofar Nasarawa, popularly known as Aiha K Nass, who it said had been in detention since August.

According to the group, Aiha K Nass was arrested and taken before a Shari’a Court, where his initial bail application was rejected before bail was later granted with conditions.

Kwankwasiyya said one of the conditions required him to produce two serving permanent secretaries and a Kano State Government employee as sureties.

It said the conditions had prevented him from securing his release despite the grant of bail.

The movement said it had petitioned the Chief Judge of Kano State and the Kano State Judicial Service Commission over the conduct and circumstances surrounding the proceedings at the Shari’a Court, Ungogo Division.

It said the petition was intended to seek a review of the matter through the institutions established by law.

“Our response will continue to be constitutional, peaceful and lawful,” the movement said.

Kwankwasiyya also called on the Kano State Government, security agencies and relevant institutions to respect citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and association.

The group urged an urgent and impartial review of cases involving people allegedly detained or prosecuted in connection with their political expression, including Aiha K Nass and others identified by Amnesty International.

It also called on the judiciary to protect its independence and ensure that citizens appearing before the courts receive fair and impartial treatment in accordance with the law.

The movement urged its members and supporters to remain peaceful and law-abiding.