Messi to receive honorary doctorate from Argentine university

Lionel Messi

Retiring Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) in recognition of his football career and contribution to the country.

The university’s Higher Council unanimously approved the conferment of the honorary degree, which is its highest honorary distinction. The award will be presented to Messi on Tuesday, October 6, ahead of Argentina’s farewell match against Benin at the Monumental Stadium.

UBA said Messi’s career represented “excellence, perseverance, humility and ethical practice”, while also highlighting his commitment to representing Argentina.

The university cited his role in Argentina’s major international triumphs, including the 2021 Copa América, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa América. It also recognised Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final.

UBA Rector Ricardo Gelpi said the institution wanted the recognition to go beyond Messi’s statistics and achievements on the football pitch.

“Beyond what all Argentinians know about Messi, regardless of the numbers and statistics that attest to his status as an athlete, we also want to recognise a humble, persevering person, an example and ambassador of our popular culture and national identity,” Gelpi said.

He added that the honour was also intended to acknowledge Messi’s broader influence through sport and his representation of Argentina.

UBA Vice-Rector Emiliano Yacobitti said the distinction recognised the values Messi had displayed while representing the national team.

“Leo Messi knew how to convey the values of the Argentine jersey and represent it with courage and respect, and thus managed to take it to the highest level of world football.

“But this Honorary Doctorate is a recognition that transcends his football career. It is a tribute and a thank you that we offer him from the UBA, on behalf of all of Argentine society,” Yacobitti said.

The university said honorary doctorates are part of a long-standing tradition among leading institutions of higher education, allowing them to recognise individuals whose achievements and influence extend beyond their professional fields.

The honour comes as Messi prepares for his Argentina farewell against Benin on October 6 at the Monumental Stadium. The match is expected to mark his final appearance for the national team.