Kebbe attack: Sokoto govt declares total war on terrorists

By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO—THE Sokoto State Government has declared total war on terrorists and other criminal elements responsible for the escalating insecurity in vulnerable communities, following the recent deadly attack in Kebbe Local Government Area.

The government also offered N9 million in financial assistance to families of the deceased and injured victims of the attack as part of immediate measures to cushion the impact of the tragedy.

Acting on the directive of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, a high-powered delegation led by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Prof. Jabir Sani Maihulla, on Saturday visited the affected communities to commiserate with bereaved families, console survivors and deliver financial and material assistance.

The intervention, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary, Kebbe Local Government Secretariat, underscored the administration’s determination not to abandon communities affected by terrorism and violent criminality.

Under the emergency relief package, the government disbursed N8 million to the families of eight deceased victims, with each family receiving N1 million, alongside five bags of food items.

Four injured victims also received N1 million collectively, translating to N250,000 each, as well as three bags each of rice, millet and maize.

Addressing the grieving families and residents, Maihulla expressed deep concern over the killings, describing the attack as a painful assault that had left an indelible scar on the affected families and the wider Kebbe community.

“We are deeply concerned and greatly saddened by what has happened. We share in your grief and pain, and we urge the affected families to remain steadfast and continue to seek solace in Almighty Allah,” he said.

The commissioner conveyed Governor Aliyu’s resolve to intensify the state’s response to the security crisis, stressing that the government would continue to deploy available institutional, financial and logistical resources in support of security agencies operating in affected areas.

“The Governor is doing everything within his capacity to address the security challenges, including providing operational vehicles, logistical support and other necessary assistance to the security agencies to strengthen their operations and support the efforts to end the activities of the terrorists,” Maihulla stated.

The intervention comes amid persistent security concerns in parts of Sokoto State, where terrorist and criminal activities have continued to threaten rural communities, disrupt economic activities and undermine agricultural livelihoods.

The Executive Chairman of Kebbe Local Government Council, Hon. Musa Garba Kuchi, commended Governor Aliyu for the intervention, describing it as timely.

and compassionate.

“We profoundly appreciate His Excellency, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, for this timely intervention, compassion and continued support to the people of Kebbe, particularly at this difficult period,” Kuchi said..

The Sarkin Kabbin Kebbe, Lawali Labbo Margai, and the Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Bala Kokani, also commended the state government’s interventions and solidarity with communities affected by insecurity, while praying for lasting peace across Kebbe and the state.