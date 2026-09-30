Germany warns Nigerians against visa agents

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The German Mission in Nigeria has cautioned Nigerians seeking visas to Germany against sending visa documents to the consulate by email or paying agents to secure appointments.

The mission issued the warning on Wednesday amid what it described as confusion over the procedures for commencing German visa applications.

In a post on its X handle, the mission advised applicants to first identify the appropriate visa category and determine whether the German Mission in Lagos or Abuja is responsible for processing their applications.

It said applicants should use the official online appointment or registration system, or the online visa portal where required for their particular visa category.

The mission further advised applicants to follow the instructions provided for their appointments, prepare all required documents and appear in person to submit their applications.

It warned against paying agents to secure visa appointments, stressing that the official appointment booking process is free.

According to the mission, applicants do not need to pay an agent to book a visa appointment.

It also clarified that emailing documents to the consulate is not the prescribed procedure for booking appointments or submitting visa applications.

The mission urged Nigerians seeking German visas to rely on the official procedures and guidance provided on its website.