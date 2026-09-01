Four dead, three rescued as building collapses in Kwara 

By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

Spokesperson of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle has confirmed that four persons have died among the eight trapped victims in the one-storey building that collapsed in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Tuesday morning.

Adekunle, in a statement, also said that three persons were successfully rescued while the last person was in critical condition, and had been rushed to government hospital for urgent medical attention

It was earlier reported that no fewer than eight persons were trapped in the collapsed two-storey building.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident reportedly happened at 5:30a.m., at PopoGiwa, Madalasi Zhogoro area, off Sijikobi Road in llorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Also, Vanguard gathered, that among those trapped in the collapsed building were nursing mothers and children.

Vanguard News