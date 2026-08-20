Video: Elumelu corrects lady addressing him by first name

An encounter between United Bank for Africa (UBA) Chairman, Tony Elumelu, and a female graduand of the bank’s Graduate Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP) 2026 has sparked discussion on social media.

In a video circulating online, the graduand was seen interacting with Elumelu during an engagement when she addressed him by his first name, “Tony.”

Elumelu promptly corrected her, asking that she use a more formal form of address.

“No, you won’t call me Tony… You call me Mr. Elumelu, or TOE or Chairman,” Elumelu responded.

He further explained his position, saying he does not subscribe to what he described as casual foreign-style familiarity in professional settings.

“I don’t subscribe to that kind of Oyinbo life, okay!”

The exchange has since generated reactions online, with social media users debating corporate etiquette, cultural expectations and the appropriate way to address senior executives.

Some users supported Elumelu’s response, arguing that the graduand’s decision to address him by his first name was inappropriate, particularly given the professional setting and his position as chairman of UBA.

Others, however, argued that Elumelu’s public persona has contributed to a more informal perception of him.

The businessman frequently uses his initials, “TOE,” on social media and has cultivated an accessible public image, leading some users to suggest that the graduand may have interpreted that familiarity as extending to formal interactions.

The incident has therefore sparked a wider conversation about the balance between accessibility and traditional expectations of respect in Nigerian corporate settings.

Vanguard News