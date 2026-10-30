Alli faults Makinde over doctors’, lecturers’ strikes, promises workers better welfare

Alli

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli, has promised prompt payment of salaries, allowances and other entitlements to workers if elected in the 2027 governorship election.

Alli also criticised Governor Seyi Makinde over the ongoing strikes by medical and dental officers in the state and lecturers at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, accusing him of neglecting the welfare of workers and residents.

The APC candidate made his position known in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation, Bisi Oladele, in Ibadan.

The medical workers began their strike on Monday, while members of the LAUTECH branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities embarked on an indefinite strike on Thursday.

The campaign organisation said the industrial actions had disrupted healthcare and education services, leaving patients in public hospitals without access to essential medical attention.

It faulted the state government for allowing disputes over outstanding allowances and the implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement to escalate into strikes.

The organisation also described the demands of the medical workers as legitimate, noting that they included payment of outstanding allowances and restoration of salaries for personnel transferred from field assignments to the Ministry of Health.

It warned that the withdrawal of medical services would worsen the challenges facing public hospitals, particularly for vulnerable residents who depend on government healthcare facilities.

“Every additional day of this strike raises serious concerns about access to emergency treatment, continuity of care and the welfare of vulnerable patients,” the statement said.

The campaign organisation also accused Makinde of prioritising his presidential ambition over the crises in the state.

“Rather than remain at his duty post to resolve a crisis that has further crippled an already struggling public healthcare and education system, the governor is busy chasing the mirage of an illusory presidential ambition,” it said.

It added that “the allure of presidential power appears to have eclipsed the solemn obligations of his present office.”

The organisation appealed to the striking workers to remain open to dialogue and urged the state government to make emergency arrangements to protect patients requiring urgent medical attention.

It said an Alli-led administration would prioritise workers’ welfare, constructive engagement with health professionals and the provision of modern equipment and facilities in public hospitals.