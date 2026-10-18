Floods: Lagos threatens to shut sites dumping waste on roads

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has threatened to shut down construction sites and impose heavy penalties on developers and construction firms that dump building materials on public roads and drainage channels, warning that such practices worsen flooding and obstruct public infrastructure.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, issued the warning on Sunday after a routine inspection of ongoing environmental projects across Lagos Island, where officials discovered construction sites allegedly obstructing public roads and waterways.

Wahab said the state government would no longer tolerate violations that undermine environmental regulations and contribute to urban flooding.

“We have made it clear that construction sites responsible for these violations will be stopped and made to pay penalties for forcing the government to deploy resources to address their infractions.

“The shanties along the right of way will also be removed. All of them will go,” he said.

The commissioner stressed that strict enforcement of environmental laws was necessary to maintain order across the state, adding that offenders were regularly prosecuted in court.

“If we have regulations and laws, what distinguishes us from developed countries is our willingness to attach consequences to bad behaviour,” he said.

Wahab warned that failure to enforce regulations could encourage indiscriminate behaviour and undermine public safety, insisting that the state could not afford such a situation.

The inspection, he said, formed part of the government’s broader efforts to regenerate Lagos Island and reduce the risk of seasonal flooding ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall.

VGC flooding, LAWMA operations

The commissioner disclosed that his ministry had recently received several petitions concerning unusual flooding in Victoria Garden City (VGC), prompting targeted inspections to identify and address underlying drainage blockages.

He also revealed that he had paid an unannounced visit to the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) office in Adeniji to assess its operations and discuss the agency’s infrastructure needs with its management.

According to him, LAWMA has been directed to submit a roadmap and provide updates on its infrastructure, adding that similar unannounced visits would be conducted at other agencies under the ministry.

Wahab said the state government was also working to transition from a linear waste management system to one that promotes waste recovery and reuse as valuable resources.

Lekki-Epe road rehabilitation

On the rehabilitation of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, the commissioner said the project was expected to be completed within 35 days and would be executed in phases to minimise disruptions to residents and businesses.

He appealed to residents to endure the temporary inconvenience, describing the roadworks as necessary for the state’s development and the welfare of its people.

“Lagosians must bear with us through this inconvenience. Just as you must break eggs to make an omelette, the temporary disruption is necessary for the state’s development and the well-being of our people,” Wahab said.