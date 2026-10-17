Gunmen kill two policemen, set station, operation van ablaze in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Unknown gunmen have killed two policemen and burnt buildings and a patrol van at the Uratta Police Division, in Aba, Abia State.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed that the hoodlums attacked the division with explosives, resulting in a fire that damaged part of the building and the divisional patrol van.

She added that two police officers lost their lives, while three inspectors sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

The Command further clarified that no firearms or ammunition were carted away by the attackers during the incident.

The PPRO explained that the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Wilfred Afolabi, had personally led an operational team to the area.

She also stated that the team combed the surrounding environment and restored calm, while intensified security operations and monitoring are ongoing to apprehend the hoodlums.

The PPRO assured that the Command will deploy all necessary operational and intelligence resources to identify and apprehend those responsible, assuring that the hoodlums will be brought to justice.

“The Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers and the entire Police family over this painful loss.

“Residents are urged to remain calm, vigilant and to support the Police with credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

“Information can be reported at the nearest police station, through the suggestion boxes and contact details of the DPO’s provided at police divisions, or via the Command’s emergency hotlines: 08035415405,08079210004, 08079210005, 08079210006.”

Vanguard gathered that Governor Alex Otti had visited the police station as well as the injured policemen at the hospital.