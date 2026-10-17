Israeli settlers attack European diplomats, beat French mayor

American freelance photojournalist Heidi Levine lies on a gurney in the emergency room of the government hospital in the Israeli-occupied city of Ramallah, as she is treated after being attacked by Israeli settlers while photographing Palestinian farmers harvesting their olives, in the Palestinian village of Abu Falah on October 16, 2026. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP.

Israeli settlers on Saturday attacked a convoy of European diplomats and beat up a visiting French mayor, in a new escalation of violence during the Palestinian olive harvest, witnesses and diplomats told AFP.

The 78-year-old mayor said masked settlers yelled defamatory comments about France, kicked him and hit him with iron bars as he joined Palestinian olive farmers in the West Bank alongside the top French and Belgian representatives in Jerusalem and Polish diplomats.

“I think that if settlers are behaving like this, there is a tolerance on the part of the Israeli government,” Bernard Baudoux, mayor of the northern French town of Aulnoye-Aymeries, told AFP after he was attacked.

“The whole world needs to know what’s happening,” he said. “For me, I’ll go back to my country and everything will be fine. Those who continue to suffer the most are those who are here.”

Baudoux, who was wearing a sash with the French tricolour, was seen collapsed on the side of the car after the attack but he did not need hospital care.

The attack came just one day after settlers beat an American photographer for The Washington Post, who was in moderate condition with broken vertebrae on Saturday.

Israel’s foreign ministry condemned the attack on the diplomats and Israeli police promised to open an investigation.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, days away from an election in which he is seeking to shore up support from the far-right, instead alleged a “smear” campaign against settlers.

Netanyahu said the diplomats should have coordinated their movements with the Israeli military and pointed out that Baudoux is a communist known for supporting the Palestinian cause.

“We urge caution before drawing conclusions” about the attacks, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

His main rival in October 27 elections, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, strongly criticised Netanyahu over the violence, saying it was “burning away the little legitimacy the State of Israel still possesses”.

The attacks are “Jewish terrorism, under the auspices of the Israeli government”, Eisenkot said.

Belgium called for an end to “impunity for violent settlers” after the latest attack.

Attacks on cultural symbol

Baudoux, the mayor, said he had come to the town of Taybeh, a Christian stronghold, along with his local pastor from France to sign a goodwill agreement.

He was attacked just as he joined the harvest as a symbolic gesture with the Palestinians, for whom olives are an important cultural symbol.

Extremist Israelis have issued calls to stop the Palestinians’ harvest after months of growing attacks in which settlers have stolen land and property. There has also been violence against Israelis, with a Palestinian shooting dead a settler last month.

Bashar Fawadleh, a priest in Taybeh, said settlers had already attacked the harvest and snatched olives before beating the mayor.

“One person was hit in the head and needed stitches. They also beat up an older lady in her 70s after insulting her with very bad words,” the pastor told AFP.

The West Bank violence has shocked much of the world, with Britain leading economic sanctions that in turn caused Netanyahu to voice outrage.

Netanyahu had also sought to throw doubt on the circumstances behind the beating Friday of the photographer, Heidi Levine, suggesting that Palestinians and “far-left” activists caused trouble.

But President Isaac Herzog, who holds a mostly symbolic role, took the initiative Saturday to call Levine in the hospital, calling the attack “outrageous and shocking” and saying it weighed on his conscience.

Israel Gantz, head of an umbrella settler group, blamed the recent incidents on “groups of provocateurs and terrorists” and implicitly acknowledged some Israelis’ responsibility, saying that they caused harm to the settlers’ cause.

Settlers earlier this month also beat up AFP photographer Jaafar Ashtiyeh as he covered the olive harvest tensions, fracturing several of his ribs.

Netanyahu’s government has ramped up approval of West Bank settlements, which are illegal under international law.

Some 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank, which Israel seized in 1967, alongside three million Palestinians.

Vanguard News