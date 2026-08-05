5TH ANNIVERSARY: Inside Olu’s e-scooter ride in Warri

By Adetutu Audu

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, rode an electric scooter through Okere in Warri, Delta State, on Saturday, August 8, 2026 as he inspected preparations for his fifth coronation anniversary.



He carried out the tour during his morning fitness routine, checking decorations and arrangements with his security team.



A video of the outing was shared on his Facebook and Instagram pages.



Residents cheered as he passed a familiar sight since he often uses a scooter for public inspections.

The 5th coronation anniversary of the Olu holds from August 14 to August 23, 2026.



The 10-day celebration held under the theme, ‘Global Homecoming – Celebrating Our Cultural Renaissance, Unity and Transformational Progress’, will feature a Praise Day, unity games, community visits, and traditional homage-paying at the palace and Ode Itsekiri.



Key activities will also feature a boat regatta and cultural competitions.



The Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Oma Eyewuoma, who is the Chairman of the Oversight Committee, said on account of this year’s anniversary, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, has established a strategic partnership with Warri Kingdom to leverage this anniversary for global tourism development, investment and youth empowerment.



He said: “It is on the above developments that we today celebrate half a decade of a vision built on peace, innovation and global renaissance.



“His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, Olu of Warri recognize that the future of Warri Kingdom lies in its youths.



“Thus the launching of Iwere Innovation Hub will dismantle old stereotypes thereby driving digital literacy, Software Engineering and Entrepreneurship, directly into the hearts of Warri Kingdom.

“Therefore, under the reign of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, Olu of Warri there is a shift from Crude Oil to thriving Digital Economy”.