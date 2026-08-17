Olu of Warri to lead recreational bike ride in Warri today – VouchLinks

Olu of Warri

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, will lead a bike and scooter ride today to showcase the growing popularity of recreational biking and scooter riding in Warri

This was made known in a statement by VouchLinks, where it stated that it is was partnering with the organisers of Itsekiri Global Homecoming 2026 as the event’s official recommendation partner.

The colourful ride, which is expected to attract more than 200 participants and significant media attention, celebrates community, culture and unity.

As part of the partnership, VouchLinks will launch a special Homecoming Week Double Rewards Campaign, allowing Nigerians to earn double rewards across all active programmes on its platform throughout the celebration.

Speaking on the partnership, the Head of Partnerships at VouchLinks, Sisan Arenyeka, said: “Recommendations have always been part of our culture. We naturally share businesses, products and opportunities with family and friends. VouchLinks simply rewards people for those trusted recommendations.”

She added: “We’re honoured to support an event that celebrates heritage, community and the connections that bring people together.”

The Itsekiri Global Homecoming attracts attendees from across Nigeria and the diaspora and features cultural celebrations, business networking, development initiatives and entertainment throughout the week.