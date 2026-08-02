‘₦2.9m minimum wage’, Countries that can enter Finland without a visa

Finland is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best places to live, work and visit, with its high wages and visa-free entry policy for citizens of dozens of countries making it an attractive destination.

It is also among the continent’s highest-paying nations, with research showing that entry-level workers in many sectors earn the equivalent of millions of naira each month.

For travellers, Finland offers visa-free access to citizens of around 60 countries and territories. However, only two African countries currently enjoy that privilege.

Finland’s visa-free policy

As a member of the Schengen Area, Finland allows citizens of visa-exempt countries to enter without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period for tourism, business or family visits.

Although travellers do not need a visa, they must still satisfy border officials by presenting a valid passport, proof of sufficient funds, accommodation details where necessary, and evidence of onward or return travel.

African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Only the following African countries have visa-free access to Finland for holders of ordinary passports:

1. Mauritius

Citizens of Mauritius can travel to Finland without first obtaining a visa for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The Indian Ocean island nation benefits from a visa-waiver agreement with the European Union, allowing its passport holders to visit Finland and other Schengen countries for short stays.

2. Seychelles

Seychellois passport holders also enjoy visa-free access to Finland and the rest of the Schengen Area for short visits.

Like Mauritius, Seychelles has a reciprocal visa-free agreement with the European Union, making travel significantly easier for its citizens.

Who can enter Finland without a visa?

Citizens of the following countries can generally travel to Finland without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period for tourism, business or family visits.

Europe

Albania (biometric passports)

Andorra

Bosnia and Herzegovina (biometric passports)

Georgia (biometric passports)

Kosovo (biometric passports)

Moldova (biometric passports)

Monaco

Montenegro

North Macedonia (biometric passports)

San Marino

Serbia (biometric passports)

Ukraine (biometric passports)

United Kingdom

Vatican City

North America

Canada

Mexico

United States

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

Asia

Brunei

Hong Kong SAR

Israel

Japan

Macao SAR

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan (eligible passport holders)

United Arab Emirates

Oceania

Australia

Fiji

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

New Zealand

Palau

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Dominica

Grenada

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Finland’s wages

Unlike many countries, Finland does not have a single statutory national minimum wage. Instead, wages are determined through sector-specific collective bargaining agreements negotiated between employers and labour unions.

Research shows that the effective minimum wages set by these generally applicable agreements range from approximately €1,900 to €2,500 per month for entry-level work, depending on the sector. At current exchange rates, this is equivalent to roughly ₦2.9 million to ₦3.8 million per month.

The exact pay varies across industries such as retail, hospitality, construction, manufacturing and healthcare, with each collective agreement establishing minimum salary levels for workers in that sector.

Combined with Finland’s comprehensive social welfare system, universal healthcare, high-quality education and strong labour protections, these wage levels make the Nordic nation one of Europe’s most attractive destinations for skilled professionals and job seekers.

While Finland remains accessible to travellers from dozens of countries without a visa, only citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles currently enjoy that privilege in Africa, with all other African nationals required to obtain a Schengen visa before travelling.

Vanguard News