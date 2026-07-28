Two killed, three rescued in Anambra students’ hostel collapse

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No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and three injured as rescue operations at the building collapse in Amaokpala, Orumba North Local Government Area, continue.

Ms Ndidi Omega, the Ag. Executive Secretary, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka at the close of the rescue operation on Monday.

NAN reports that the three-storey building located in Oko Community served as an off-campus residence for students of the Federal Polytechnic Oko and non-students alike.

She said the injured were receiving treatment at the hospital and that search and rescue would continue on Tuesday.

“The rescue operation will continue tomorrow, but at the end of today’s activity, two persons are confirmed dead and three injured,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Anambra government has sealed off the site of the building collapse and launched a manhunt for the owner and manager of the building.

Mr Chijioke Ojukwu, ‎Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, told the NAN that the government would commence integrity tests on buildings in the area.

He said preliminary findings showed that there were structural activities in the building that suggested failure, but rather than act on it, the owner of the building placed financial interest over the lives and safety of occupants.

He said the premises would remain sealed pending the conclusion of investigations.

Ojukwu said the government would make public an official policy position soon. (NAN)