Burna Boy, Shakira’s ‘Dai Dai’ becomes highest-charting FIFA World Cup song

By Deborah Oyekale

Nigerian singer and Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, has made history with the song “Dai Dai” done in collaboration with Colombian star Shakira which has become the highest-charting World Cup song.

The song has moved 25 points this week to a new peak of number 17 on the charts.

This leap has made it dethrone the classic hit “Waka Waka” (A Time for Africa), a song by Shakira and Freshlyground, which was the former highest-charting World Cup song.

On the Canadian Hot 100, the song peaked at number 3 this week and is currently competing for the number one spot on the UK Official Singles Chart for the week.

Meanwhile, Billboard has announced that it is discontinuing its World Digital Song Sales chart, with the final edition published on June 27, 2026.

This chart ranked the most successful commercial songs from various territories like Nigeria, Asia, South Africa, the Caribbean and other countries.

Afrobeat artistes such as Wizkid, Rema and Mr Eazi have previously topped this chart.