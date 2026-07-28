2027: Uba Sani picks Jerry Adams as running mate

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Tuesday named the Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), Mr. Jerry Adams, as his running mate for the 2027 governorship election.

The governor described the choice as a reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to inclusion, justice, fairness and equitable governance.

Announcing the nomination, the governor said the decision followed wide consultations, deep reflection and prayers, stressing that it was more than the selection of a deputy governorship candidate but a deliberate step towards consolidating peace and unity in the state.

According to him, Kaduna’s rich diversity of ethnicities, religions and cultures remains its greatest strength, adding that his administration has consistently pursued policies that promote inclusion and ensure that every citizen has a sense of belonging.

He said that since assuming office on May 29, 2023, his government had worked to heal old divisions by extending the dividends of democracy to all parts of the state through investments in roads, education, healthcare, water supply, agriculture, rural development and social protection across the 23 local government areas.

The governor noted that collaboration with traditional rulers, religious leaders, community organisations, women and youth groups had strengthened peace-building efforts, leading to improved security, the return of farmers to their fields, business expansion and renewed investor confidence.

Explaining his choice of running mate, Uba Sani described Adams as an accomplished public servant, renowned tax administrator and institution builder whose leadership had transformed KADIRS into one of Nigeria’s most respected revenue agencies through innovation, transparency and professionalism.

He said the improved revenue generation under Adams had enhanced the state’s fiscal capacity, enabling greater investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and other critical sectors that directly impact the lives of residents.

The governor further described his running mate as a man of integrity, humility and quiet strength, who has consistently demonstrated commitment to peace, reconciliation and inclusive governance, adding that his emergence underscores the administration’s belief that merit, competence and character should remain the defining qualities of leadership.

Calling on the people of Kaduna State to support the ticket, Sani urged residents to rise above religious, ethnic and regional considerations and embrace a shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous and united state where every citizen enjoys equal opportunity and every community can thrive.

He expressed confidence that the administration would continue to build on the foundations already laid, pledging to leave behind a Kaduna State that is more united, secure, just and prosperous for future generations.