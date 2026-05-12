What African Consumers Expect Now: Transparency, Sustainability, and Trust

By Alex Gendis

In my years leading industrial operations across West Africa, I have witnessed a significant shift in the African marketplace. There was a time when a brand’s success was measured solely by its ability to provide a product that was “good enough” and “cheap enough.” But if you walk through a retail aisle in Lagos, Nairobi, or Accra today, you will see a different story unfolding.

The modern African consumer – driven by a massive, tech-savvy youth population – is no longer a passive participant in the economy. They are discerning, vocal, and increasingly sceptical. They are looking past the vibrant labels visible on packaged goods to ask a fundamental question: “Can I trust this product?”

As the CEO of Beta Glass, I see this shift not as a challenge, but as an urgent call for African brands to evolve. The main gap between a product and a loyal customer is no longer just the price point; it is the integrity of the products and yes, its packaging.

The Material Becomes the Message

We often think of packaging as a mere vessel, a temporary layer to be discarded once the contents are consumed. This is a mistake. In the eyes of the conscious consumer, the packaging is the brand.

When glass is the preferred packaging material, it makes a statement of quality and permanence. Glass is a material of zero compromise: it does not leak chemicals into the product, it preserves taste with absolute purity, and it is hundred percent infinitely recyclable. For a generation worried about waste and environmental degradation, the choice of glass is a tangible sign that a brand is thinking about the future, not just the next fiscal quarter.

Sustainable packaging choices are now a necessity in the consumer ecosystem, not just a strategy but a fundamental requirement. By opting for sustainable materials, we move from being part of the waste problem in our megacities to being part of the circular solution. This transition is the most direct route to earning the trust of a consumer base that is tired of unverifiable corporate promises.

Making Transparency Our Corporate Value

Trust cannot be manufactured; we must earn it through transparency. At Beta Glass, our values are rooted in the belief that being the largest glass manufacturer in West and Central Africa comes with a responsibility to lead by example. As we produce bottles, we provide a platform for our customers to demonstrate their commitment to the African environment.

Transparency in manufacturing is about accountability to customers across the entire product lifecycle, from start to finish. It means investing in furnaces that reduce carbon emissions and lightweighting containers to lower the environmental cost of transportation. When a company can point to its packaging and say, “This was made responsibly and can be reused or recycled,” it builds a level of brand equity that no marketing budget can buy.

An Urgency to Evolve

The window for this evolution is closing. As African consumer culture evolves, manufacturers that fail to adopt sustainable business practices risk being left behind. Sustainability-conscious consumers are no longer a niche; they represent the future of the market. Sustainability is not a distant Western concept; it is a local reality. The impact of waste in our urban centres and the need for more efficient, sustainable manufacturing make the case for change clear.

The question is no longer whether African consumers are ready for a new era of transparency and sustainability; it is whether manufacturers are ready to lead it.

•Gendis is the CEO of Beta Glass Plc