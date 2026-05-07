Oyo 2027: Makinde has not endorsed any successor – Aide

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has not named any successor yet to contest the 2027 governorship election, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, a media aide, has said.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan, Olanrewaju, the governor’s special adviser, media, dismissed reports on social media that Makinde had named Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi as his preferred successor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that social media was awash late on Wednesday evening that Makinde had picked Adekanmbi as his successor.

However, Olanrewaju said that the governor was still consulting widely and would make known his choice at the appropriate time.

“The governor will publicly announce his preferred governorship candidate once consultations are concluded,” he said.

Adekanmbi, a former commissioner for finance under the administration of the late former governor Abiola Ajimobi, has remained active in public service and political discussions within the state.

In 2025, Makinde appointed him chairman of the committee overseeing the upgrade of the Ibadan Airport, one of the flagship infrastructure projects of the current administration.

The appointment further raised his public profile and strengthened perceptions of his closeness to the governor’s development agenda.

Political observers say the reports surrounding Adekanmbi’s emergence have already sparked reactions within the ruling PDP and among opposition parties in Oyo State, as consultations and alignments ahead of 2027 continue to gather momentum.

There were also speculations that Makinde may formally declare his support for Adekanmbi and unveil a new political platform before the weekend. (NAN)(