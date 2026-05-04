What Cybercriminals Really Want from Your Devices, And How to Stop Them

You probably check your phone about 96 times a day without thinking twice about it. Maybe you’re scrolling through social media while your laptop automatically backs up photos to the cloud, or you’re using your tablet to pay bills while binge-watching Netflix. All of this feels completely normal now, but here’s what most people don’t realize: every single one of these activities creates opportunities for cybercriminals who have gotten really, really good at turning your personal information into cold, hard cash. The thing is, they’re not just after your credit card number anymore (though they definitely still want that too).

Cash Is Still King for Hackers

Let’s start with the obvious stuff. Cybercriminals absolutely love anything that gets them quick access to your money. Your mobile banking app is basically a treasure chest to them, along with all those saved payment methods in your browser and apps like Cash App or Zelle. According to VPNOverview research, fraud attempts targeting mobile banking have gone through the roof, and the specialists at VPNOverview have been tracking how criminals are getting better at exploiting the security gaps in our increasingly mobile financial habits.

But here’s where it gets sneaky. They’re also hunting for things like your tax documents and even your health insurance cards because medical fraud can fly under the radar for months before anyone notices.

They Don’t Just Want Your Money, They Want to BE You

This one’s honestly pretty worrying when you think about it. Criminals aren’t satisfied with just stealing your cash anymore. They want to steal your entire identity and live parts of their lives as you. They’re piecing together everything from your social media posts, your Amazon purchase history, and even mundane stuff like your grocery store loyalty card information to build a complete picture of who you are.

Your email account is like giving them the keys to your entire digital kingdom because almost everything important gets sent there. Once they’re reading your email, they can slowly take over other accounts by requesting password changes, and you might not even notice for weeks.

Virtual Stuff Has Real Value Now

Remember when people used to make fun of others for spending real money on video game items? Well, joke’s on us because some of that virtual stuff is worth serious money now. Cryptocurrency wallets stored on your devices are obviously huge targets. If someone steals your Bitcoin, it’s not like you can call the Bitcoin customer service department to get it back.

Criminals have also figured out that gaming accounts can be goldmines, especially if you’ve been playing the same game for years and have rare items or high-level characters that other players will pay hundreds of dollars for.

Your Work Life Isn’t Safe Either

Even if you’re not some high-powered executive, the stuff on your work devices can be incredibly valuable to the wrong people. Customer email lists alone can sell for thousands of dollars to spammers and scammers. If you work somewhere that has any kind of proprietary information (recipes, customer data, upcoming product launches), there are people willing to pay good money for that intel.

Sometimes, criminals don’t even want to steal your work data directly. They just want to lock it up with ransomware and force your company to pay huge sums to get it back.

How to Protect Yourself

The biggest game-changer is using a password manager. Yes, they cost a few bucks a month, but they’ll create impossibly complex passwords for every single account and remember them all so you don’t have to. Two-factor authentication is another simple thing that makes a massive difference because even if criminals somehow get your password, they still can’t access your accounts without that second code that gets sent to your phone.

Those software updates that pop up at the most inconvenient times? They’re fixing security holes that criminals actively exploit, so just let everything update automatically and forget about it.

Cybercriminals have basically turned personal data theft into a sophisticated business, and they’re after way more than just your credit card information these days. Most of these criminals are opportunists who move on to easier targets when they hit basic security measures. You don’t need to become some kind of cybersecurity expert. Just use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, keep your software updated, and stay alert. These simple habits will protect you from most attacks while still letting you enjoy all the amazing things technology can do.