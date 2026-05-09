NOC President hails Netball revival; sets sights on 2030 C’wealth Games

Gumel

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has officially thrown its weight behind the newly inaugurated Nigeria Netball Federation, marking a strategic return for a sport with deep historical roots in the country.

A statement by Tony Nezianya the PRO of NOC following the inauguration of the federation on May 5, NOC President Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel praised the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Mallam Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade—for their visionary efforts in restoring the sport to Nigeria’s national development trajectory.

Gumel notes that the president of the Netball federation Dr Toyin Aluko, a former practising Athlete has considerable experience as an administrator to be able to cope with the new role.

The revival comes at a time of renewed passion for netball among Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

”This surge of interest is being matched by a practical approach to sustainability, with corporate partners already lining up to provide the essential funding needed to spread the sport’s infrastructure across schools and local communities.

The NOC has pledged full technical support to the federation as it rebuilds its coaching and officiating capacity.

The NSC had urged the federation in a clear direction to aim at a podium finish at the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, India.

By focusing on this long-term goal, the leadership aims to inspire a new generation of players to embrace the “hard work” required to compete on the world stage

The president of the Nigeria Netball Federation Dr (Mrs) has noted that corporate partners were already lining up to provide the essential funding needed to spread the sport’s infrastructure across schools and local communities.

To ensure this momentum leads to elite success, the NOC has pledged full technical support to the federation as it rebuilds its coaching and officiating capacity.

The federation had also pledged plans to get netball poles and balls into every school.