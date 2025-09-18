Nigeria ready to host Africa’s first Commonwealth Games in 2030, Tinubu assures

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

‎Nigeria took a significant step towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, as it welcomed the Commonwealth Sport Bid Evaluation Committee to Abuja on Thursday.‎

President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, formally received the delegation at the Presidential Villa.‎

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to hosting an inclusive, diverse, and world-class 2030 Commonwealth Games on African soil.‎

Gbajabiamila, along with a strong federal government team of Ministers and very senior government officials, held strategic talks with the delegation led by Darren Hall, Director of Games and Assurance at Commonwealth Sport, and a member of the 2030 Evaluation Commission.

President Tinubu emphasised that the Commonwealth champions unity and diversity, and Africa deserves its moment after nearly a century.‎

‎Africa has never hosted the Games since their inception in 1930. Nigeria made an unsuccessful bid to host the 2014 Games.

The city of Durban in South Africa won the bid to host the 2022 Games, but could not do so due to financial difficulties. Birmingham in the UK took over and hosted the Games.

Thus, Nigeria’s bid to host the 2030 Games would be historic.

In his welcome remarks, Gbajabiamila called on the visitors to savour Nigeria’s renowned hospitality, “You’re very welcome to Nigeria. I hope you enjoy our great hospitality, which we are known for. Mr

President also asked me personally to convey his regards; he fully supports this bid.”‎

“The President has written a Letter of Guarantee to you; his full weight is behind this bid.”‎

“What I can assure you is that we’re ready. We’re willing, we’re able, and we actually want this. It’s been almost 100 years. The games have not been held on any soil in Africa.

‎”The element of inclusivity is what the Commonwealth is, and we hope that will benefit us.”‎

President Tinubu stressed that his administration has set some bold reforms to reposition sports, having realised its role as a strategic driver of national development.

He added that he scrapped the Ministry of Sports and replaced it with the National Sports Commission in the bid to drive sports development.

The President further assured the delegation that all infrastructural, security, and hospitality needs will be met ahead of schedule.‎

He emphasised that Nigeria’s bid is not just about hosting but also leaving a legacy for youth and national development.‎

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, made a strong case for Nigeria over India, stressing that Africa has 22 Commonwealth nations, and Nigeria, as the continent’s giant, deserves the honour.‎

“One thing I want to assure you is that the President sees the hosting of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, if we win the bid, as a celebration of the country’s growing force in sports, beyond just participation.”

‎Habu Gumel, President of Commonwealth Sport Nigeria, said the country is ready to host an environmentally sustainable Games.‎

Mainasara Illo, Chairman of the Bid Committee, presented Nigeria’s proposal, highlighting key plans and innovations.‎

He revealed that Nigeria proposes 15 sports, with football introduced to boost excitement, global visibility, and audience engagement.‎

Darren Hall, Director of Games and Assurance, thanked President Tinubu and the Nigerian team for their warm welcome.‎

“I have been most thrilled by the passion of the Nigerian people in all their endeavours, including sports.”‎

He said the Commonwealth, now comprising 56 nations, aims for greater diversity as it approaches its 100-year milestone.‎

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, Minister of Aviation, Festus Kayamo, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa and‎ Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, attended the meeting and made statements in support of the bid.

Nigeria and India are the two official bidders for the 2030 Games, with Abuja and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, as their proposed host cities.‎

‎After a thorough evaluation of both bids, the Commonwealth Games General Assembly will decide the host city in November 2025.