Nigeria to participate in maiden African School Games in Algeria

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed Nigeria’s participation in the Maiden African School Games, scheduled to hold from July 26 to August 5, 2025, in Algeria.

The landmark Championship, organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), is set to redefine youth sports development on the African continent.

“This is a milestone opportunity for Nigeria to showcase and nurture its school-age sporting talents on a continental stage,” said the Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade. “We are working closely with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), school authorities, and parents to ensure the successful preparation and representation of Team Nigeria.”

Team Nigeria will compete in 10 disciplines, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, canoeing, football, swimming, table tennis, cycling, and taekwondo. The official arrival of participants, including Chefs de Mission, and the opening of the Games Village is set for July 23, 2025.

Speaking on Nigeria’s renewed hope sports mandate and the future of Nigerian sports, a Hon. Olopade stated that “this is a fresh air in the NSC as youth are reaping from the sports economy we’re building, a mandate given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the NSC leadership. 21 federations have competed internationally outside Nigeria since we assumed office, thus giving equal attention to all sports. We’re engaging the youth, building our sports economy, and developing our sports.”

A valid school certificate will be required for all athletes, in line with event regulations. The NSC and NOC will also coordinate with parents and guardians to obtain paternal authorizations for eligible minors participating in the Games.

The African School Games represents a first-of-its-kind event for the continent, dedicated exclusively to young African school children. Its mission is clear: to provide a unique platform for talent identification, grassroots development, and youth integration—while promoting the Olympic values of excellence, solidarity, and fraternity.

The National Sports Commission reaffirms its commitment to empowering Nigerian youth through sport and leveraging international platforms to inspire a new generation of champions.