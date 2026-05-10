Missing NYSC member, lawyer found in Abuja after disappearing for 4 days

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command on Sunday announced that missing NYSC member, who is also a lawyer, Ms. Linda Ameh has been found in Abuja while investigation is ongoing to apprehend those responsible for her disappearance since May 6.

A statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, Public Relations Officer said, “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform the public that Ms. Linda Ameh, the legal practitioner earlier reported missing on 6th May 2026, has been found and personally reported to the Maitama Police Station to provide details of the incident.

“The Command further states that investigations are ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the crime, while Ms. Ameh is assisting the Police with useful information to aid ongoing investigative efforts and ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

Vanguard could not immediately ascertain if any ransom money was paid for her release as her abductors were said to have earlier contacted her family demanding a N20million ransom payment.

Recall that the FCT Police disclosed that it had launched investigations into the reported disappearance of Miss Eunice Ameh in Abuja, even as ger family told the Maitama Police division that her suspected abductors have demanded the payment of N20million as ransom for her release.

Eunice was said to have been abducted on Tuesday, 6 May, shortly after closing from place of work at Blades and Butchers Ltd in Maitama around 5:40 p.m.

Her disappearance was reported immediately to the Maitama Division of the FCT Police Command and to the NYSC.

She was said to have resumed the job as Sales Manager and was close to completing her NYSC service, including her final Community Development Service activities.

She was said to be heading home to Life Camp when her phone went unreachable. Both lines have remained switched off despite repeated attempts by relatives.

The kidnappers have reportedly contacted Corp’s members’ family with a N20 million demand, prompting fears about her safety and calls on security agencies for swift action.

FCT Police spokesperson Josephine Adeh had noted that an investigation was underway and operatives were working to trace Eunice’s whereabouts and establish how the abduction occurred.

Vanguard News