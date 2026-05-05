‘He led and served’ – Jonathan pays homage to late President Yar’Adua

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has honoured the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on the 16th anniversary of his death, describing him as a selfless leader whose legacy of integrity, justice and service continues to inspire Nigerians.

Read Also: President Yar’Adua wasn’t driven by noise or theatrics – Tambuwal

In a tribute on Tuesday posted on social media and titled “Legacy of the Servant Leader: H.E. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, 16 Years On,” Jonathan reflected on his relationship with the late president and their shared vision for the country.

“Today marks 16 years since our nation lost a dear hero, an icon of integrity, a selfless patriot, and a man I was privileged to call not just my boss, but my brother and worthy partner in service,” Jonathan said.

The former president noted that both leaders were united by a commitment to justice and national unity during their time in office.

“As I reflect on the passing of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, I am reminded of the shared passion we both held for a Nigeria where justice is not a slogan, but a lived reality for every citizen,” he stated.

Jonathan said their partnership in government was built around the goal of creating “an inclusive, united, and just nation.”

He further praised Yar’Adua’s leadership style, describing him as a humble and principled statesman who placed national interest above politics.

“Yar’Adua was a man of quiet but profound conviction who believed that the strength of a country is measured by its commitment to the rule of law and the sanctity of the ballot.

“He did not just lead; he served with a humility that is rare in the corridors of power, often putting national stability above personal or political gain,” Jonathan added.

The former president also highlighted Yar’Adua’s efforts in peace-building, saying the late leader demonstrated courage and sincerity in governance.

“His record in peace-building stands as an enduring legacy. He understood that true nation-building requires the courage to admit flaws and the sincerity to fix them,” he said.

Jonathan urged current and future leaders to draw lessons from Yar’Adua’s life and approach to leadership.

“For leaders, the life of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua serves as an enduring lesson. His example teaches us that leadership is a sacred trust, and that progress is only sustainable when it is rooted in transparency, accountability, and a genuine love for the people,” he stated.

He added that the former president’s contributions to national development remain evident even years after his death.

“Sixteen years later, his strides continue to testify for him. As we remember this ‘Gentleman President,’ let us rededicate ourselves to the worthy causes he pursued with such passion,” Jonathan said.