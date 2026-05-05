President Yar’Adua wasn’t driven by noise or theatrics – Tambuwal

Late President Yar’Adua

The former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto South) has described late President Umaru Yar’Adua as a leader that was guided by principle and not noise or theatrics.

Read Also: ‘Humble even in power’ – Jonathan pays tribute to Yar’Adua

Tambuwal said this in a statement on Tuesday, in commemoration of the President Yar’Adua’s death 16 years ago on May 5, 2010.

Recall that after five months of an illness that took him away from public life, President Yar’Adua passed on. Read the story of his last moments, as narrated by his wife, Turai, HERE.

Tambuwal

In his homage to President Yar’Adua, Tambuwal said: “For Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua is not just a memory, he is a defining chapter.

“On May 5, 2010, the nation stood still as a leader of rare humility and quiet strength took his final breath. It was not just the passing of a President, it was the closing of a moment in our democratic journey that continues to shape our politics even today.

“President Yar’Adua was not driven by noise or theatrics. He was guided by principle. His respect for the rule of law was not a slogan, it was a standard he lived by.

“In an era where power often seeks dominance, he chose restraint, believing firmly that institutions must be stronger than individuals. He carried the burden of leadership with dignity, always conscious of Nigeria’s fragile unity and the need to protect it.

“His vision was clear: a country governed by systems, not personalities. For many of us, he was more than a leader. He was a reference point. A reminder that integrity in public office is not an illusion, but a choice.

“Sixteen years later, his absence is still felt. The questions he raised about governance, accountability, and nation-building remain as relevant as ever.

“Today, we remember not just how he died, but how he lived. We honour a man who chose decency in power, humility in leadership, and faith in Nigeria. Life is fleeting, but legacy endures.

Vanguard News