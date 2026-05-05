Delta City Boy Movement pledges 2.7m votes for APC

The Delta State chapter of the City Boy Movement has pledged to deliver 2.7 million votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections, as part of a broader nationwide target of 10 million votes in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The commitment was made during the inauguration of the State Executive of the movement and the unveiling of its secretariat at the Dome Events Centre in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The newly inaugurated leadership includes; Hon. Karo Goru as State Director, Engr. Alex Omaghomi as Deputy Director, Hon. Innocent Esewezie as State Coordinator, Hon. Shedrach Agediga as Deputy State Coordinator, Engr. Michael Anoka as State Leader, and Comrade Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole as State Secretary.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who was represented by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor, described the movement as a strong and growing force.

He expressed confidence in its capacity, noting that its structure and membership demonstrated seriousness of purpose.

He urged members to take the message of government policies and programmes to every part of the state, emphasizing that many of the reforms introduced by the Federal Government were still misunderstood by the public.

Guwor encouraged the group to enlighten citizens on key policies such as tax reforms, subsidy removal, and youth-focused initiatives, stressing that members of the movement serve as ambassadors not only for the President but for all APC candidates.

He added that the success of the movement would translate into electoral gains for the party across all levels.

In their welcome remarks, State Director, Hon. Karo Goru and State Coordinator, Hon. Innocent Esewezie reaffirmed the group’s commitment to mobilising grassroots support and ensuring that Delta contributes significantly to the national target of 10 million votes.

Delivering a keynote address, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, described the inauguration as historic, noting that young people must see themselves as active participants in governance.

He said Nigeria was undergoing critical economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which, though challenging, were necessary for long-term stability.

Aniagwu highlighted improvements in key economic indicators, including increased foreign reserves and declining inflation, while pointing to policies in agriculture, taxation, and energy such as the impact of the Dangote Refinery as evidence of progress.

Also speaking, National Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Hon. Francis Shoga, who inaugurated the State Executive, described the movement as a structured platform for youth empowerment and leadership development.

He emphasized that the City Boy Movement was not a mere slogan but a disciplined and purpose-driven initiative aimed at organizing young people for meaningful participation in governance.

Shoga stressed the importance of unity, structure, and coordination, noting that previous youth platforms failed due to lack of organization.

He charged the new executive to build strong grassroots structures across all local government areas and ensure the movement remains visible, effective, and impactful.

The event drew a large turnout of youths and political stakeholders from across the state, marking a significant step in the expansion of the City Boy Movement in Delta State.