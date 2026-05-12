Customs intercepts N5bn ‘Ghana Loud’, other contraband in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 10,126 parcels of Cannabis Indica, popularly known as Ghana Loud, with an estimated street value of over N5 billion.

The latest seizure came barely 41 days after the command handed over 2,543 parcels of cannabis sativa to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idiroko Special Command.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Sentry Idiroko Border Post, the Acting Customs Area Comptroller, Mr. Olukayode Afeni, disclosed that the contraband items were intercepted at different locations across Ogun State through intelligence-driven operations.

Afeni said the seizures underscored the command’s renewed determination to combat smuggling, curb economic sabotage and dismantle criminal networks operating along the border corridors.

According to him, “we remain resolute in our duty to ensure that Ogun State and the nation at large remain a hostile environment for those who seek to undermine our economic stability.

“Through enhanced intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation, the command intercepted 73 seizures in just five weeks, precisely 41 days.”

The customs boss disclosed that the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all the seized items stood at N6.77 billion.

He explained that the seizures were made possible through “intensive intelligence strategies and the concerted efforts of our officers and men.”

Among the intercepted items were 26 sacks of raw cannabis sativa, 1,759 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 2,685 kegs of 25 litres and 16 kegs of two litres of smuggled vegetable oil, as well as 16 kegs containing 14,550 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Others included 77 cartons of 500mg Analgin injection without NAFDAC registration numbers, 216 cartons of 20kg Basmati rice, 205 packs of footwear, 66 bales of second-hand clothing, 46 bags of foreign sugar, used vehicles, ladies’ handbags, cartons of organic honey, macaroni and spaghetti.

The command also intercepted six live pangolins, which have since been handed over to the appropriate government agency.

Afeni lamented the growing menace of illicit drugs, warning that their abuse, particularly among youths, could fuel violent crimes and social instability.

“From January to date, we have taken 26,002 parcels of cannabis off the streets. This is not just a seizure; it is a preventive measure,” he stated.

“Without this intervention, society would face a wave of drug-related crises capable of worsening criminal activities such as armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.”

The acting comptroller further disclosed that the command generated and remitted N125.43 million into the Federation Account between March 16 and May 12, 2026, through baggage assessment and the auction of seized petroleum products.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding residents and protecting the nation’s economy, while calling on members of the public to support security agencies with credible information.

Afeni thereafter handed over the seized hard drugs to the Commander of the NDLEA Idiroko Special Command, Mr. Ekundayo Williams, commending the synergy among sister agencies and stakeholders in the ongoing war against smuggling and illicit trade.