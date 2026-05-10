Celebrity boxing: Entertainment evolution or industry distraction?

•Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin next to trade big screen for gloves as feuds turn profitable

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian show business is gradually shifting from the stage and screen to the boxing ring, and the trend is catching on fast, with social media buzzing over this new income stream for entertainers.

Just as street singer Portable and content creator Carter Efe took their online feud into the ring, actresses Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin are now set to lock horns as well. It’s also rumoured that rebranded Eniola Badmus has challenged Funke Akindele for a fight.

However, Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin have been at odds for years, with their dispute playing out through social media confrontations, legal battles, and police petitions.

Now the actresses appear eager to settle it in the ring, and their fans are equally engrossed, waiting patiently for their screen idols to bring their long-running feud to a physical bout.

In an Instagram post, Lizzy Anjorin confirmed she is ready to step into the ring with Iyabo Ojo, but only on one condition. She insists that Ojo’s partner, Paul Okoye, must first face her husband, Chief Lawal, in a 10-round boxing match, with herself and Ojo squaring off the following day.

“As of today, May 3, 2026, I accept your challenge,” she wrote.

“You and Chief Lawal will fight 10 rounds non-stop in the ring. Then the next day, it will be Iyabo Ojo and me in the ring.”

Anjorin also challenged Ojo and Paul to publicly present proof of their assets and achievements, further escalating the personal accusations that have defined their feud in recent years.

“You can’t keep talking about status or claiming fake riches,” she added.

“The last time I checked, you and Iyabo Ojo are still tenants, while Chief Lawal owns estates and mansions. I challenge both of you to show your properties and achievements with proper documentation for verification.”

“Let this serve as a lesson: never disrespect or look down on anybody. Just because we don’t show off doesn’t mean your 1943 Bentley can buy even a plot of land from our estate.”

The idea of a celebrity boxing match between Anjorin and Ojo was first floated by Okoye in 2024, with a ¦ 10 million prize proposed for the winner.

In response, Ojo shared a gym video of herself working out and speaking forcefully, with Anjorin’s clip inset in the background.

Recall that tensions between the two actresses intensified in 2025 after Ojo filed a ¦ 1 billion defamation suit against Anjorin. The case was later struck out on procedural grounds, though Ojo has indicated she intends to pursue further legal action.

Beyond entertainment, the emerging celebrity boxing trend is also proving lucrative for the contestants. Portable’s loss to Carter Efe in the Lagos celebrity boxing match has only heightened public interest in such contests, and Anjorin’s acceptance now marks another major highlight for Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

The trend looks set to continue, with speculation that Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square could be next to step into the ring and settle their long-standing rift.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Alex Eyengho, a renowned filmmaker and BoT Chairman of the Association of Nollywood Core Producers,ANCOP, described the trend as a distraction from the core professional expectations of the Nollywood, comedy, and music industries.

“If you look at it from the perspective that sports including boxing, football or wrestling are all part of the entertainment industry and showbusiness, I don’t see anything wrong with the development,” he said.

“It’s all about entertaining the audience while everyone in the value chain makes money. This is the business side of the show, and I encourage it. In any case, it’s not peculiar to Nigeria’s creative industry.”

On the other hand, filmmaker and film festival organiser Fidelis Duker believes the trend has gone too far and is making celebrities look like clowns.

“I think boxing is a serious sport, and I can only imagine how professional boxers feel seeing their craft being undermined by entertainers,” Duker said.

He added: “Let’s be honest, is this entertainment, or just a way to settle personal beef and grievances? We must elevate our profession beyond this joke. Personally, I don’t subscribe to this so-called celebrity boxing nonsense.”The question on the lips of everyone is whether the trend is an entertainment evolution or an industry distraction? Your guess is as good as mine!