Winning AFRIMA changed a lot for me, says Juma

By Benjamin Njoku

Tanzanian stars Juma Jux and Folex are celebrating their wins at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, crediting the platform for boosting African artists’ global visibility.

The duo shared their thoughts at a stakeholders’ meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where industry experts gathered to discuss AFRIMA’s impact on East Africa’s music scene.

Speaking at the event held at Urban by City Blue Hotel, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Juma Jux, winner of East African Artiste of the Year (Male) at the 9th AFRIMA, described the experience as career-defining.

“Winning AFRIMA changed a lot for me,” Jux said. “People who never spoke to me before now reach out. Being on a stage watched in over 84 countries gives you a new level of visibility and responsibility.” He also called for stronger partnerships between platforms like AFRIMA and government agencies in Tanzania.

“When institutions work hand in hand with platforms like AFRIMA, artistes benefit more through exposure, training and knowledge sharing,” he added.

Also speaking, Tanzanian music director Folex, who won Best Music Video of the Year for his work on Juma Jux’s Ololufemi video, said the recognition had changed his life. He explained that the Lagos experience opened doors to new networks and learning opportunities.

Associate Producer of AFRIMA, Victoria Nkong, said the awards had grown beyond a celebration of talent to become a strong development platform for African creatives.