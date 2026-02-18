Wike applauds Tinubu’s swift assent to 2026 Electoral Act Amendment

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for his prompt signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law, describing the move as a significant step in deepening Nigeria’s democratic process.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the minister noted that the president’s action demonstrates a firm commitment to making elections in the country more credible.

Wike maintained that the rapid passage of the bill by the National Assembly and the subsequent presidential assent had effectively silenced critics who he claimed were merely preparing excuses for impending electoral defeats.

Reflecting on the progress of the nation’s governance, the minister said, “Democracy has always been a work-in-progress, as it has continuously evolved,” adding that by always looking into the Electoral Act with a view to strengthening the democratic process, “it is sure that we will keep getting it better.”

While congratulating both the president and the National Assembly on their roles in this milestone, Wike particularly commended the executive’s efficiency.

“I therefore congratulate Mr. President and the National Assembly members for playing their roles in this dispensation to make democracy stronger.

“Particularly, I commend the President for not keeping Nigerians waiting for more than 24 hours before signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law,” the statement added.

Vanguard News