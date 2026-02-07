Trino Motion Pictures secures theatrical deal for ‘To Adaego with Love’

By Benjamin Njoku

Trino Motion Pictures’ Content Acquisition and Sales division has inked a theatrical distribution deal with Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution for the feature film “To Adaego with Love.”

This marks the division’s first major deal since launching in September 2025, signaling active market engagement.

Acting in its capacity as Sales agent, Trino Motion Pictures facilitated the deal to ensure the film’s entry into cinemas through a structured theatrical arrangement.

“To Adaego with Love”, AFRIFF 2025 winner for Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay by Tade Production House Limited, is a poignant post-Civil War romantic drama directed by Nwamaka Chikezie and written/produced by Brenda Ogbukaa-Garuba.

Starring Chisom Agoawuike, Adam Garba, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, and the late Onyeka Onwenu, the film explores forbidden love between a Northern soldier and an Eastern schoolteacher amid national healing. It premiered on February 1, 2026, ahead of its nationwide release in cinemas on February 6. As the inaugural market-facing deal for the new division, it sets the pace for future engagements across content windows.

“Our focus remains to ensure that African stories are seen and are easily accessible on every screen, ” said Uche Okocha, MD of Trino Motion Pictures. She added, “What we have started is a commitment we intend to see through, and this key achievement validates that.”

The Content Acquisition and Sales division was created to curate quality, globally appealing African stories and secure local and international distribution and licensing opportunities.

By securing the theatrical distribution deal with Tribe Nation Distribution for “To Adaego with Love”, Trino Motion Pictures demonstrates its commitment to building sustainable commercial pathways for African films while supporting producers and filmmakers through professional sales representation.

This achievement reflects Trino Motion Pictures’ growing role in strengthening the business