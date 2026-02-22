Tinubu congratulates FCT, Kano, Rivers election winners, hails Wike

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Rivers states, urging them to treat their mandates as a “sacred trust” and serve with humility and patriotism.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended the conduct of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The elections covered chairmanship and councillorship positions across the FCT’s six area councils — Abuja Municipal (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji — as well as by-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies in Rivers State, and Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

According to results declared so far, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC and Bwari Area Councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured victory in Gwagwalada. In Rivers State, the APC clinched both state assembly seats contested in the by-elections.

President Tinubu also commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as remarkable achievements in the territory, noting that the performance of his administration had yielded political dividends for the APC.

The President congratulated the APC national leadership, as well as party leaders and members in Kano and Rivers states, on the electoral successes.

He lauded INEC, security agencies and voters for the peaceful conduct of the polls, and praised the contestants for demonstrating courage and discipline, saying democracy thrives on participation and healthy competition.

Tinubu added that the successful elections further strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions and urged INEC to continue improving its processes to deliver more credible polls.