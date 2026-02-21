Tension in Gwarinpa as suspected thugs delay FCT voting at PU 141

By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

There was palpable tension at Polling Unit 141, LEA Primary School, Karamajiji, in Registration Area Gwarinmpa (Area Code 05), Gwarinmpa, on Saturday as suspected political thugs loitered around the premises while electoral officials struggled to commence voting.

Election materials arrived at approximately 9:03 a.m., but accreditation and voting were delayed for over an hour, with verification only commencing at about 10:10 a.m.

Although security operatives were deployed to the area, voters expressed concern over the presence of suspected thugs and party agents seen on standby within and around the polling centre.

Some residents, who spoke in hushed tones, said the development created anxiety among early voters who had arrived before the scheduled start time.

As of the time of filing this report, accreditation was ongoing under tight security, with voters expressing hope for a peaceful exercise despite the tense atmosphere.