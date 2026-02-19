Rivers Senator Barinada Mpigi dies at 64

Mpigi

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District, has died at the age of 64.

Mpigi, who served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, reportedly passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. The exact cause and place of death had not been officially disclosed as of press time, though family sources confirmed that relatives are mourning his loss.

A source alleged that the senator had been flown abroad for brain surgery after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, but this claim had not been independently verified.

Until his death, Mpigi was regarded as a strong ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The late lawmaker hailed from Tai Local Government Area, in the Ogoni ethnic nationality of Rivers State. He previously served two terms in the House of Representatives, representing the Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency.

Mpigi was a member of both the 9th and 10th Senates, serving in the current assembly until his demise.

A source who confirmed the development on condition of anonymity described the news as shocking.

“We are shocked over this news. I am short of words. I don’t know what to say. We are in pain,” the source said.