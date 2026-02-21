Ondo Ward Congress: 13 suspects arrested over ldanre attacks, killings

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

13 suspects have been arrested following the violent incident that occurred during the ward Congress in ldanre council area of the state.

Four persons were killed while no fewer than 10 persons were seriously injured in the various attacks during the ward Congress.

The state police command spokesperson DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said that the arrests were made following ” a carefully coordinated, intelligence-led operation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, as part of decisive efforts to ensure that all perpetrators are identified and brought to justice.

Abayomi said that “The earlier attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of two lives, injuries to three persons, and the destruction of property, prompted the Commissioner of Police to immediately direct an intensive intelligence-driven manhunt to track down all individuals connected to the violence.

“Acting on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance, operatives of the Idanre Division executed coordinated operations at strategic locations, culminating in the arrest of the following suspects: Adewusi, male, 38 years, Dele, male, 28 years, Akinkurole, male, 38 years, Victor, male, 30 years,Abbas, male, 30 years,Michael, male, 35 years,Jolojolo, male, 36 years, Ifedayo, male, 38 years,Olamilekan, male, 25 years, Emmanuel, male, 25 years,Sunday, male, 49 years, Michael , male, 55 years and Monday, male,25 years.

“The suspects are currently in police custody and have made useful statements that is aiding ongoing investigations.

Abayomi added that “The Command is diligently working to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the attack, identify any additional collaborators, and determine the specific roles played by each suspect.

He reiterated “the Command’s firm resolve to ensure that all those involved in the heinous act are brought to justice.

He warned individuals or groups contemplating acts capable of disturbing public peace that the Command will not hesitate to deploy its full operational capacity to deal decisively with such threats.

“Residents of Idanre and the entire people of Ondo State are once again urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and to continue cooperating with the Police by providing useful and timely information that can aid ongoing investigations and enhance collective security efforts. End