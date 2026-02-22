NUPENG asks Tinubu to clarify new executive order on oil and gas industry

President Bola Tinubu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently convene a broad-based stakeholders’ meeting to clarify the details of the Executive Order he signed on Wednesday concerning the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The union said the directive has generated tension and uncertainty across the sector, with workers in upstream, midstream and downstream operations expressing concern over how the new policy may affect job security, labour agreements and the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

In a statement by its President, Prince Williams Akporeha, the union said: “NUPENG wishes to call on His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, to urgently convene a broad-based stakeholders’ meeting to provide comprehensive clarification on the Executive Order he signed on Wednesday concerning the oil and gas industry.

“As critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain, petroleum workers across upstream, midstream and downstream operations have expressed deep concern and anxiety over the content, intent and implications of the said Executive Order.

“The absence of detailed public engagement has naturally generated tension within the sector and heightened restiveness among workers who are eager to understand how the new directive may affect their employment, welfare, and job security, especially as it affects NNPCL and other major operations in the oil and gas industry.

“The industry remains the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, contributing significantly to national revenue, foreign exchange earnings and employment. Any policy shift, particularly one introduced through an Executive Order, has far-reaching consequences for regulatory frameworks, investment decisions, operational standards, and labour relations within the sector.

“Specifically, there is an urgent need for clarity on: The scope and objectives of the Executive Order – What precise reforms or adjustments does it introduce?

Its implications for the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) – Does the Order amend, reinterpret, or expand existing provisions under the PIA? Impact on workers and existing labour agreements – Will it affect job security, conditions of service, collective bargaining agreements, or ongoing restructuring processes within the industry?

Effects on indigenous participation and local content development – How will it influence Nigerian companies and employment opportunities for citizens?

“NUPENG is particularly concerned that, without proper consultation and explanation, misinterpretations of the Executive Order may spread across the industry, potentially destabilising operations and undermining the industrial harmony that stakeholders have worked hard to sustain.

“We firmly believe that a timely stakeholders’ meeting—bringing together organised labour, regulatory agencies, operators, host community representatives, and other critical actors—will help douse rising tension, address misconceptions, and foster transparency and trust in government policy.

“Though our Union remains committed to constructive engagement, national development, and the stability of the oil and gas sector, we are duty-bound and constitutionally bound to protect the rights, welfare and job security of our members whose livelihoods depend on clear, fair and predictable policy frameworks.

“We therefore respectfully urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate steps to engage stakeholders and provide the necessary clarifications in the interest of industrial peace, economic stability, and national progress.”