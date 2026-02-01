Just in: Davido loses Grammy award to Tyla

Davido

Nigerian singer Davido has lost out in the Best African Music Performance category at the 2026 Grammy Awards, with South African singer Tyla taking home the prize.

Tyla clinched the award with her hit “Push 2 Start”, surpassing strong competition from Nigerian stars Burna Boy (“Love”), Ayra Starr and Wizkid (“Gimme Dat”), as well as Davido (“With You” featuring Omah Lay) and Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin (“Hope & Love”).

The category, introduced to spotlight African music globally, again featured a strong Nigerian presence, with three artists making the final shortlist.

Vanguard News