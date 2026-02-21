Insecurity worsens, we need help — Governor declares

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•Some politicians can’t go home, remain in Abuja, Lagos

•Army intensifies operations, arrests 131, kills 57 terrorists in one month

•Experts warn of infiltration risks in fresh recruitment drive

By Evelyn Usman

On a humid Wednesday night, February 18, 2026, silence hung over Ahungha Village in Akure North, Ondo State, until it was shattered by gunfire.

They came like phantoms in the dark, heavily armed and merciless. Their target was neither a rival gang nor a security outpost. It was a palace , the sacred home of a traditional ruler.

By the time the night exhaled its last breath, Oba Kehinde Jacob Faledun, the revered monarch of Ahungha, lay in his own blood.

The gunmen had invaded his palace to abduct him. For resisting, he was killed.

Hours later, as if to underline the country’s collective anguish, 34 Muslim worshippers were massacred in Kebbi State, barely two days into Ramadan. Two separate horrors. One unifying message: In today’s Nigeria, human life appears increasingly vulnerable.

GEOGRAPHY OF FEAR

From Borno to Zamfara, Niger to Yobe, Ondo to Kwara, Edo to Kebbi, the map of Nigeria is increasingly marked by violence. Communities once known for farming, fishing and festivals are now defined by curfews, mass burials and ransom negotiations.

Terrorists move with chilling audacity. Villagers are dragged from their homes. Worshippers are seized mid-prayer. Travellers vanish along highways that have become hunting grounds.

Security agencies, though battling fiercely, are facing expanding fronts , a reality some state governors now acknowledge.

GOVERNOR CALLS FOR HELP

In a chance meeting with a sitting governor of one of the affected states, I asked pointedly: “Your Excellency, isn’t this getting too much? What is the way out?”

He paused, then responded in a subdued tone:

“We need more support. Our military are working tirelessly, but they are engaged on multiple fronts. These groups are growing in numbers, and where or how they access weapons remains troubling. If this has been going on for 15 years without decisive improvement, it means the problem is bigger than any one institution.”

He added: “It has become a lucrative trade. Kidnappers and terrorists now prey on vulnerable communities, forcing them to pay ransoms. No one should hesitate to seek collaboration when the challenge is overwhelming.”

His words reflected concern not condemnation but a call for broader national and international cooperation.

THE POWERFUL CANNOT GO HOME

The crisis has blurred class lines. Wealth and political influence no longer guarantee immunity.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that some politicians from terror-ravaged northern communities now reside largely in Abuja and Lagos for safety reasons.

This was confirmed by Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, in a recent interview on Channels Television, where he disclosed that insurgency has effectively kept him away from his ancestral home.

“For the past 16 years, I cannot go to my village,” he said. “Even under escort, you don’t risk travelling from Maiduguri. Even if one of my own dies today, I cannot just go like before.”

Ndume welcomed recent United States assistance in intelligence, surveillance and training.

“The Americans are helping us in terms of the fight against insurgency. It’s a welcome development. We have been looking for it but did not get it.

“If your house is on fire, even if it’s your enemy that offers water, you take it.”

TROOPS AND MORALE

Beyond strategy and diplomacy lies another concern — morale.

Security analysts note that remuneration and welfare remain critical to sustaining fighting spirit. Ndume highlighted disparities in pay, noting that soldiers risking their lives deserve adequate compensation.

One soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“This war is not beyond the military. We have the capacity. What we need is sustained political will and coordinated support.”

Another questioned the release of arrested insurgents, saying,

“We risk everything to capture them, and sometimes they return to the field. It affects morale.”

INFILTRATION RISKS IN FRESH RECRUITMENT DRIVE

Retired Brigadier General Mustapha Dogo warned that Nigeria’s renewed recruitment drive, though necessary, must be handled with extreme caution.

“In a war defined by intelligence leaks and sleeper cells, even one compromised recruit can undo months of operational planning,” he said.

He stressed that the focus must be on rigorous vetting and background checks to prevent infiltration.

Similarly, retired Commodore Samuel Akin expressed concern that releasing arrested insurgents without comprehensive rehabilitation could heighten risks.

“When you release a terrorist without thorough deradicalisation, you create uncertainties,” he said. “Such individuals understand security processes and could attempt to exploit recruitment windows.”

Both officers also pointed to declining enlistment interest among youths due to the prolonged conflict.

“Young Nigerians weigh the risks carefully,” Dogo noted. “Service must remain honourable, secure and well-supported.”

A serving Staff Sergeant, who identified himself as Eddy, added: “The rush to recruit could be a blessing or a challenge. Proper screening is key. The system must be watertight.”

STRATEGIC SHIFT

Amid the rising tide of kidnappings from Kaduna to Katsina, the Nigerian Army has recalibrated its strategy under the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

The new approach focuses on dismantling the economic and logistical lifelines of kidnapping gangs while strengthening community trust.

In the first weeks of 2026, troops reportedly arrested 131 suspects, neutralised 57 terrorists and rescued 91 kidnapped victims. In Sokoto, a kidnap cell was intercepted with six AK-47 rifles recovered. In Nasarawa, an illegal arms fabrication workshop was dismantled.

“These are targeted strikes against the logistics and financial backbone of the kidnapping industry,” a senior officer explained.

Through Civil-Military Cooperation projects including schools and clinics , the Army is also pursuing non-kinetic efforts, based o findings revealed.

“There is no alternative to a dual-track approach,” Lt. Gen. Shaibu said in Zamfara. “The Army cannot make the desired impact without the people.”

AN ELUSIVE ENEMY

Yet the adversary remains adaptive. Camps shift. Networks evolve. Intelligence gaps persist.

A senior retired military officer said:

“If the political leadership provides sustained backing and clear coordination among agencies, this menace can be significantly reduced.”

For now, Nigerians are hoping and praying that ongoing reforms and renewed assurances from the Minister of State for Defence and the Service Chiefs will translate into lasting peace.